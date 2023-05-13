Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axalta Coating Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AXTA. TheStreet raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.95.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $30.06 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axalta Coating Systems

In related news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Villavarayan bought 34,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,648. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 432.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 110.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 14,961.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

