Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Boosted by Analyst

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report released on Tuesday, May 9th. Capital One Financial analyst T. Chiang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.44). The consensus estimate for Akoya Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.80) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Akoya Biosciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.74) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $21.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.85 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 94.36% and a negative return on equity of 85.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share.

Akoya Biosciences Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akoya Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

NASDAQ AKYA opened at $5.68 on Thursday. Akoya Biosciences has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $16.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $218.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 24.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 25,845 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Akoya Biosciences by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 159,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 109,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Akoya Biosciences by 12.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

