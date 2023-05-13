Research Analysts Set Expectations for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AMX)

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) – Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for América Móvil in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 9th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for América Móvil’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for América Móvil’s FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. América Móvil had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AMX. HSBC cut shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

América Móvil stock opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.88. América Móvil has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $22.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in América Móvil by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 47,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in América Móvil by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 155,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 40,055 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 16,476 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 164,482 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

