Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) CEO Sells $3,056,400.00 in Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $3,056,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,626,232.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Maamoun Rajeh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of Arch Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $2,733,955.80.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $76.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,242,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,780,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $487,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,408 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 131.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $64,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

