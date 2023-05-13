Raymond James Raises Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target to C$26.00

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ELEEF. CIBC raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Element Fleet Management Stock Down 1.3 %

Element Fleet Management stock opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.72. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It services the construction, food and beverage, healthcare, transportation, and utilities industries with fleet vehicles that is suited for the customers’ needs. The company was founded by J.

