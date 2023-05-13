Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target Raised to C$47.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Finning International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Finning International Stock Down 5.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:FINGF opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.20. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.61.
Finning International Cuts Dividend
Finning International Company Profile
Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Finning International (FINGF)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.