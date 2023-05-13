Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target Raised to C$47.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Finning International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINGF opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.20. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.61.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.1754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.59%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.53%.

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

