Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Foundation Mastercard Sells 125,816 Shares

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 10th, Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.19, for a total transaction of $47,959,801.04.

On Friday, February 10th, Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total transaction of $63,086,999.76.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA opened at $381.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $362.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $365.35 and its 200-day moving average is $357.55.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,442,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $12,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

