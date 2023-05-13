Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) PT Raised to C$42.00 at TD Securities

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

GWLIF has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. CIBC raised Great-West Lifeco from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Great-West Lifeco Stock Up 0.6 %

Great-West Lifeco stock opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.31. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $29.20.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.