Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Joseph Gebbia Sells 333,332 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $41,733,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,766,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,799,478.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $39,746,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $39,725,000.00.

On Thursday, March 30th, Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $42,521,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $41,027,000.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Joseph Gebbia sold 54,256 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $6,782,000.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 8,890 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,111,250.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total value of $155,075,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total value of $44,706,487.84.

Shares of ABNB opened at $105.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $144.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.52.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Airbnb’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. Argus upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. True Capital Management increased its holdings in Airbnb by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. True Capital Management now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

