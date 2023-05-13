Jeffrey W. Dunn Sells 272,753 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 272,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $6,000,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,652. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SI-BONE Trading Up 5.1 %

SIBN opened at $24.48 on Friday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $27.24. The company has a market cap of $861.30 million, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 7.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.07.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $31.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 54.17% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of SI-BONE

SIBN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on SI-BONE from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SI-BONE from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. FMR LLC lifted its position in SI-BONE by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SI-BONE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Further Reading

