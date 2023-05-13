Jeffrey W. Dunn Sells 272,753 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

Posted by on May 13th, 2023

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBNGet Rating) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 272,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $6,000,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,652. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SI-BONE Trading Up 5.1 %

SIBN opened at $24.48 on Friday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $27.24. The company has a market cap of $861.30 million, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 7.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.07.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $31.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 54.17% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIBN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on SI-BONE from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SI-BONE from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Institutional Trading of SI-BONE

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. FMR LLC lifted its position in SI-BONE by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SI-BONE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.