A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Sells 100,000 Shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Stock

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $3,399,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,800,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,162,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 20th, A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of Biomea Fusion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $5,824,000.00.

Biomea Fusion Stock Up 5.9 %

BMEA stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.64 and a 200 day moving average of $14.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of -1.04. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $36.68.

Institutional Trading of Biomea Fusion

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 429,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 75,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 53,392 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

