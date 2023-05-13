Amit Agarwal Sells 151,900 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) President Amit Agarwal sold 151,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $11,807,187.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 280,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,775,593.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $87.25 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $120.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Datadog by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Datadog by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

