Amit Agarwal Sells 151,900 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) President Amit Agarwal sold 151,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $11,807,187.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 280,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,775,593.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $87.25 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $120.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Datadog by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Datadog by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.
