James B. Tananbaum Purchases 1,780,000 Shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Stock

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) Director James B. Tananbaum bought 1,780,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,984,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,525,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,872,679.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kinnate Biopharma Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KNTE opened at $3.77 on Friday. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18. The firm has a market cap of $175.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.22.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). Research analysts expect that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,193,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,658,000 after purchasing an additional 749,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,055,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,143,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC grew its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC now owns 1,975,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,011,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after buying an additional 15,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novo Holdings A S grew its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 624,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after buying an additional 71,108 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KNTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

