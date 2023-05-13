Frank H. Laukien Sells 89,018 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Stock

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 89,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $6,858,836.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,210,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,157,010.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $73.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.55. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $84.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $685.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.63 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 9.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRKR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Institutional Trading of Bruker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Bruker by 19.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 6.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 8.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

