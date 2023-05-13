Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) EVP Michael Rowles Sells 100,000 Shares

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $78.15 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $99.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 110.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 226.22% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Live Nation Entertainment

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Northcoast Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.55.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 773.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 150.2% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.