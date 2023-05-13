Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Jacobs Solutions in a report released on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the company will earn $1.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Jacobs Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $7.37 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Jacobs Solutions’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.38 EPS.
Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share.
Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $115.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Jacobs Solutions has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $140.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of J. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions
In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $812,852.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $75,759,858.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,171 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 20.76%.
Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
About Jacobs Solutions
Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.
Featured Stories
