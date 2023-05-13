Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

Posted by on May 13th, 2023

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUNGet Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Huntsman in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HUN. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Huntsman Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $25.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.36.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 5.11%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Huntsman by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.72%.

About Huntsman

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.