Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Huntsman in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HUN. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Huntsman Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $25.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.36.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 5.11%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Huntsman by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.72%.

About Huntsman

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.