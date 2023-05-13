PepsiCo, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of PepsiCo in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the company will earn $2.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.08. The consensus estimate for PepsiCo’s current full-year earnings is $7.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PepsiCo’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $196.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.56 and a 200-day moving average of $177.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $154.86 and a fifty-two week high of $196.22.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 16,362.5% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,272,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,253,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 131.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,827,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,464,000 after buying an additional 2,739,211 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Articles

