Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Issued By SVB Leerink

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Cigna Group in a report released on Monday, May 8th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the health services provider will earn $7.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $7.31. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Cigna Group’s current full-year earnings is $24.71 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for The Cigna Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $6.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $28.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $31.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $35.10 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.17.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $256.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $262.21 and its 200 day moving average is $296.13. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.11 and a one year high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $76.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.42%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 2,088 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $567,246.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,941,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,219. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

