National Bank Financial Comments on Ero Copper Corp.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 16.16%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.43. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ero Copper

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERO. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ero Copper during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Ero Copper during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Ero Copper by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Ero Copper in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ero Copper by 1,531.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. 47.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

