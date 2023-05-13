Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Genasys Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Genasys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 8th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Genasys’ current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Genasys’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 million. Genasys had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 34.20%.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Genasys from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ GNSS opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.31. Genasys has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $4.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Genasys by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 704,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Genasys by 146,826.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 60,199 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Genasys by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,108,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 21,484 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Genasys in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in Genasys in the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Genasys, Inc engages in the provision of critical communications hardware and software solutions and a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions, and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

