Research Analysts Set Expectations for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, May 8th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $7.32 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.18). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($7.36) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($3.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.12. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 146.93% and a negative return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.63) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.44.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $529.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.30. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $23.03 and a 52 week high of $76.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,718,000 after acquiring an additional 22,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 302.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 167,431 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Yat Sun Or sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $618,966.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 374,702 shares in the company, valued at $16,655,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Yat Sun Or sold 13,925 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $618,966.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 374,702 shares in the company, valued at $16,655,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 27,912 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $1,260,505.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 819,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,022,619.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,277 shares of company stock worth $2,343,321. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

