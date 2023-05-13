Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Decreased by William Blair

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report issued on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Elanco Animal Health’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of ELAN opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.55. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $24.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 281.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 257.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $432,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.