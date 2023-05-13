Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Lifted by Analyst

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Helios Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.04. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Helios Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $3.77 per share.

HLIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Helios Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Helios Technologies in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Helios Technologies from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $54.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.34. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $73.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $213.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 14.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helios Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 82.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 10.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 138.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 11,968 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 20.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,583,000 after buying an additional 52,609 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments. The Hydraulics segment provides screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems.

See Also

