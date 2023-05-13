DA Davidson Comments on Hillenbrand, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HI)

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Hillenbrand in a report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hillenbrand’s current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

NYSE HI opened at $46.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average of $45.87. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $53.54.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillenbrand

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Hillenbrand by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,140,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,685,000 after purchasing an additional 124,772 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

Recommended Stories

