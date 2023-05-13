Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Lesaka Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSAK)

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Lesaka Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 9th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. Litchfield Hills Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lesaka Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Lesaka Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lesaka Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Lesaka Technologies Stock Up 9.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSAK opened at $3.56 on Thursday. Lesaka Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $219.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average of $4.16.

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Lesaka Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $136.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.94 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lesaka Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Lesaka Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Lesaka Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

About Lesaka Technologies

Lesaka Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products, and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Merchant, and Other. The Consumer segment deals with the provision of financial services to customers, including a bank account, loans and insurance products.

