Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Lincoln Educational Services Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report released on Tuesday, May 9th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Educational Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Lincoln Educational Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:LINC opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average of $6.08. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.25 million, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.03 million.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Educational Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 2,151.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,075 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 405.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 20,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,519 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Educational Services

In other news, CFO Brian K. Meyers sold 30,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $190,933.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,184.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Brian K. Meyers sold 30,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $190,933.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,184.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott M. Shaw sold 53,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $326,543.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,040,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,388,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,333 shares of company stock valued at $929,033 in the last three months. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

