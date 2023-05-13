William Blair Weighs in on Henry Schein, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Henry Schein in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $5.32 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HSIC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

Henry Schein Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $76.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.43. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $89.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Henry Schein

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,756,000 after purchasing an additional 214,846 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3.5% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,263,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,280,000 after purchasing an additional 248,659 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,420,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,028,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,445,000 after purchasing an additional 78,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,652,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,700,000 after purchasing an additional 322,602 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Henry Schein news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,185.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,185.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

