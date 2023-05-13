Brokers Set Expectations for Mueller Water Products, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Mueller Water Products in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mueller Water Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.57.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.54.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 148.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,320,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772,093 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,817,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,219 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the third quarter valued at $18,716,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter valued at $17,097,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 14,645,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

(Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

Featured Articles

