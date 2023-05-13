Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Lifted by William Blair

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SoundThinking in a report released on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for SoundThinking’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SoundThinking’s FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 million. SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 7.88%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SSTI. Northland Securities lowered their price target on SoundThinking from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Craig Hallum lowered SoundThinking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Imperial Capital lowered SoundThinking from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on SoundThinking from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on SoundThinking from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

SSTI opened at $21.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $267.08 million, a PE ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.47. SoundThinking has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $39.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTI. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in SoundThinking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SoundThinking in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in SoundThinking by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SoundThinking in the fourth quarter worth $797,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 46,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 19,612 shares during the period. 61.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 9,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $353,078.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 531,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,170,314.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alan R. Stewart sold 11,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $402,130.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,145.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 9,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $353,078.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,170,314.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,921 shares of company stock valued at $862,977 in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SoundThinking, Inc engages in providing precision-policing and security solutions. It also includes ShotSpotter, SecureCampus, and ShotSpotter SiteSecure solutions. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

