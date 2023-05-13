Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (TSE:ARR)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Altius Renewable Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.41 million.

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.50 to C$11.73 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shares of ARR stock opened at C$8.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 102.67 and a current ratio of 89.32. Altius Renewable Royalties has a one year low of C$6.70 and a one year high of C$11.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$269.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

