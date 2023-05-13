National Bank Financial Comments on Bird Construction Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bird Construction in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$657.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$642.04 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BDT. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Laurentian increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of BDT stock opened at C$8.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$459.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.34. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of C$5.74 and a 12-month high of C$9.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.036 per share. This is a positive change from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.74%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

