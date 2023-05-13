Analysts Set Expectations for Ero Copper Corp.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a report issued on Tuesday, May 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS.
Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.08). Ero Copper had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of C$158.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$167.50 million.
Ero Copper Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at C$23.75 on Thursday. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$10.54 and a 1 year high of C$28.05. The firm has a market cap of C$2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.13, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
Ero Copper Company Profile
Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.
