Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Waters Co. Issued By SVB Leerink (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Waters in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 9th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $3.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.09. The consensus estimate for Waters’ current full-year earnings is $12.67 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Waters’ Q4 2023 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.60 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.38 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.27.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $271.00 on Thursday. Waters has a 1 year low of $262.74 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $300.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.11). Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $684.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,764,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,823,123,000 after buying an additional 46,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Waters by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,496,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,750,974,000 after purchasing an additional 73,839 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Waters by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $707,174,000 after purchasing an additional 171,541 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Waters by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after buying an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,196,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $409,265,000 after buying an additional 21,706 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waters news, Director Mark P. Vergnano bought 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,479.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

