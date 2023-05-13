Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Cut by Analyst

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Twist Bioscience in a report issued on Monday, May 8th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.97). The consensus estimate for Twist Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($3.92) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Twist Bioscience’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.84) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.94) EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TWST. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.
Twist Bioscience Trading Down 5.9 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Dennis Cho bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 29,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,720.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.
About Twist Bioscience
Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twist Bioscience (TWST)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.