Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Cut by Analyst

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Twist Bioscience in a report issued on Monday, May 8th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.97). The consensus estimate for Twist Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($3.92) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Twist Bioscience’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.84) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.94) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TWST. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $679.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.21. Twist Bioscience has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $58.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000.

In related news, insider Dennis Cho bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 29,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,720.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

