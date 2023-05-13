SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for SNC-Lavalin Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SNC. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SNC-Lavalin Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$36.88.

Shares of SNC stock opened at C$32.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 361.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.05. SNC-Lavalin Group has a fifty-two week low of C$21.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.50.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.31). The business had revenue of C$1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.93 billion. SNC-Lavalin Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 0.24%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. SNC-Lavalin Group’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

