Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Teradata Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:TDC)

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teradata in a research report issued on Monday, May 8th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Teradata’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Teradata’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim raised Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Teradata from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Teradata from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Teradata from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.44.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $44.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Teradata has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $45.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Teradata had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,954,321.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,954,321.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDC. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 10.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 1.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 40.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 1.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

