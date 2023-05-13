Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Xcel Energy Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Xcel Energy in a report released on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Xcel Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share.

XEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Xcel Energy stock opened at $68.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.61 and a 200-day moving average of $68.63. The firm has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,106,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,840,000 after purchasing an additional 935,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,652,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,732,000 after acquiring an additional 692,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,177,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,264,000 after buying an additional 522,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,088,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,881,000 after buying an additional 217,755 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

