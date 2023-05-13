SVB Leerink Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.27). The consensus estimate for Viracta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.24) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

VIRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Viracta Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Viracta Therapeutics from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.20. Viracta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $4,248,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 198,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 48,530 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 33,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 43,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

