WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD) and Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Critical Survey

WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) and Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.8% of WaveDancer shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of WaveDancer shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Porch Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get WaveDancer alerts:

Profitability

This table compares WaveDancer and Porch Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WaveDancer -147.68% -151.82% -107.64% Porch Group -56.46% -75.31% -10.71%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WaveDancer 0 0 0 0 N/A Porch Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

This is a summary of recent ratings for WaveDancer and Porch Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Porch Group has a consensus price target of $6.78, suggesting a potential upside of 513.69%. Given Porch Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Porch Group is more favorable than WaveDancer.

Risk & Volatility

WaveDancer has a beta of 2.83, suggesting that its share price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Porch Group has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WaveDancer and Porch Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WaveDancer $12.02 million 0.71 -$17.75 million ($0.58) -0.76 Porch Group $275.95 million 0.39 -$156.56 million ($1.57) -0.70

WaveDancer has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Porch Group. WaveDancer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Porch Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Porch Group beats WaveDancer on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WaveDancer

(Get Rating)

WaveDancer, Inc. provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration. The company was founded by Sandor Rosenberg in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

About Porch Group

(Get Rating)

Porch Group, Inc. operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers. This segment operates through Floify, HireAHelper, ISN, iRoofing, Palm-Tech, Porch.com, Rynoh, and V12 brands. The Insurance segment offers property related insurance policies through our own risk-bearing carrier and independent agency as well as risk-bearing home warranty company. This segment operates though American Home Protect, Elite Insurance Group, and Homeowners of America brands. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, home, auto, flood, and umbrella insurance products; and contractor services. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for WaveDancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaveDancer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.