Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vitesse Energy in a report released on Wednesday, May 10th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now anticipates that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Vitesse Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Vitesse Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

VTS has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Vitesse Energy in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities raised Vitesse Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vitesse Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Vitesse Energy Price Performance

Insider Activity

VTS stock opened at $18.26 on Thursday. Vitesse Energy has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher I. Humber acquired 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.57 per share, with a total value of $82,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $911,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph S. Steinberg purchased 158,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,684,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 487,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,274,928.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 201,893 shares of company stock worth $3,423,906 over the last 90 days.

Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

About Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy Inc is an independent energy company. It engaged in the acquisition, development and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties principally in the United States. Vitesse Energy Inc is based in NEW YORK.

