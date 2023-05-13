Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vitesse Energy in a report released on Wednesday, May 10th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now anticipates that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Vitesse Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Vitesse Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS.
VTS has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Vitesse Energy in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities raised Vitesse Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vitesse Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.
Vitesse Energy Price Performance
Insider Activity
In related news, General Counsel Christopher I. Humber acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.57 per share, with a total value of $82,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $911,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Christopher I. Humber acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.57 per share, with a total value of $82,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $911,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph S. Steinberg purchased 158,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,684,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 487,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,274,928.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 201,893 shares of company stock worth $3,423,906 over the last 90 days.
Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
About Vitesse Energy
Vitesse Energy Inc is an independent energy company. It engaged in the acquisition, development and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties principally in the United States. Vitesse Energy Inc is based in NEW YORK.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vitesse Energy (VTS)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Vitesse Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesse Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.