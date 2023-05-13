Financial Contrast: IO Biotech (IOBT) & Its Rivals

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) is one of 994 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare IO Biotech to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for IO Biotech and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get IO Biotech alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IO Biotech 0 0 2 0 3.00 IO Biotech Competitors 4358 15348 41783 733 2.63

IO Biotech currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 455.56%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 103.81%. Given IO Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IO Biotech is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IO Biotech N/A -$71.46 million -0.80 IO Biotech Competitors $8.54 billion $225.66 million -3.76

This table compares IO Biotech and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

IO Biotech’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than IO Biotech. IO Biotech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.2% of IO Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of IO Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

IO Biotech has a beta of -0.7, meaning that its stock price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IO Biotech’s competitors have a beta of 0.85, meaning that their average stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IO Biotech and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IO Biotech N/A -43.58% -41.05% IO Biotech Competitors -3,252.01% -239.66% -35.23%

Summary

IO Biotech beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

IO Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IO Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 2 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer. It also develops IO112, a product candidate that contains a single Arginase 1-derived peptide designed to target T cells that recognize epitopes derived from Arginase 1 for the treatment of cancers. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for IO Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IO Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.