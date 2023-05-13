Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Kforce in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Kforce’s current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kforce’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Get Kforce alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KFRC. StockNews.com cut shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Kforce Price Performance

KFRC opened at $56.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Kforce has a 52-week low of $49.35 and a 52-week high of $72.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.75. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Kforce had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kforce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Kforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,674,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,115,000 after purchasing an additional 289,832 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 325.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 226,722 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 420.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 250,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 202,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,959,000. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kforce

In other news, CMO Andrew G. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,654,909.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

Kforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.