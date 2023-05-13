NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.58.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NFI shares. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. National Bankshares raised shares of NFI Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of NFI Group from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get NFI Group alerts:

NFI Group Stock Down 10.0 %

Shares of TSE NFI opened at C$9.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.73. NFI Group has a 12 month low of C$7.00 and a 12 month high of C$14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$727.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.48.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.67) by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$926.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$850.90 million. Equities analysts expect that NFI Group will post -0.9599999 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.