Financial Survey: Novartis (NYSE:NVS) and Apexigen (NASDAQ:APGN)

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) and Apexigen (NASDAQ:APGN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.1% of Novartis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.9% of Apexigen shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Novartis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of Apexigen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Novartis and Apexigen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novartis 2 6 3 0 2.09 Apexigen 0 1 2 0 2.67

Profitability

Novartis currently has a consensus target price of $82.25, suggesting a potential downside of 20.25%. Apexigen has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3,165.19%. Given Apexigen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Apexigen is more favorable than Novartis.

This table compares Novartis and Apexigen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novartis 13.78% 23.29% 11.64% Apexigen N/A -1,321.07% -79.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Novartis and Apexigen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novartis $52.22 billion 4.19 $6.96 billion $3.25 31.74 Apexigen N/A N/A -$32.07 million N/A N/A

Novartis has higher revenue and earnings than Apexigen.

Risk and Volatility

Novartis has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apexigen has a beta of 3.94, suggesting that its share price is 294% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Novartis beats Apexigen on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals. The Sandoz segment develops, manufactures and markets finished dosage form medicines as well as intermediary products, including active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Corporate segment refers to group management and central services. The company was founded on February 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

About Apexigen

Apexigen Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology. It develops a pipeline of product candidates, including APX005M, a humanized agonist antibody that is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors, such as melanoma, esophageal and gastroesophageal junction, sarcoma, and rectal and ovarian cancers in combination with immunotherapy, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and cancer vaccines; and APX601, a humanized antagonist antibody that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of multiple tumor indications, as well as APX801, an NK cell engager to activate natural killer cells to killing of tumor cells. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in San Carlos, California.

