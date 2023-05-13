Brokerages Set Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target at $177.40

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JKHY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

In other news, Director Laura G. Kelly bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,826.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

JKHY stock opened at $155.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $139.28 and a 52 week high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.44 and its 200 day moving average is $170.57.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.51%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

