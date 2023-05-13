Financial Contrast: Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) versus Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) and Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nanophase Technologies and Estée Lauder Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nanophase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Estée Lauder Companies 1 6 18 1 2.73

Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus price target of $264.21, indicating a potential upside of 32.67%. Given Estée Lauder Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Estée Lauder Companies is more favorable than Nanophase Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nanophase Technologies -7.03% -36.43% -7.80% Estée Lauder Companies 6.88% 23.99% 6.51%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nanophase Technologies and Estée Lauder Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Nanophase Technologies and Estée Lauder Companies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nanophase Technologies $37.32 million 0.66 -$2.62 million ($0.06) -8.33 Estée Lauder Companies $15.86 billion 4.48 $2.39 billion $3.01 66.16

Estée Lauder Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Nanophase Technologies. Nanophase Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Estée Lauder Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Nanophase Technologies has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Estée Lauder Companies has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.7% of Estée Lauder Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Nanophase Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Estée Lauder Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Estée Lauder Companies beats Nanophase Technologies on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corp. engages in the development and provision of engineered nanomaterial solutions. The firm’s products include antimony tin oxide, bismuth oxide, cerium oxide, iron oxide, and zinc oxide. It serves the personal care, plastics, textiles, exterior coatings, integrated circuit and data storage, optical surface polishing, and energy markets. The company was founded by Richard W. Siegel on November 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Romeoville, IL.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc. engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas. The company was founded by Estee Lauder and Joseph Lauder in 1946 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

