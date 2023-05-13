Smart for Life (SMFL) vs. Its Peers Critical Contrast

Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) is one of 59 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Smart for Life to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Smart for Life shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.7% of Smart for Life shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Smart for Life and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Smart for Life $17.77 million -$29.98 million -0.04 Smart for Life Competitors $278.31 million -$110.28 million -1.57

Risk & Volatility

Smart for Life’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Smart for Life. Smart for Life is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Smart for Life has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smart for Life’s rivals have a beta of 1.16, meaning that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Smart for Life and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart for Life -168.73% -1,077.82% -104.75% Smart for Life Competitors -11.70% -83.78% 22.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Smart for Life and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart for Life 0 0 1 0 3.00 Smart for Life Competitors 213 564 812 43 2.42

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 107.35%. Given Smart for Life’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Smart for Life has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Smart for Life rivals beat Smart for Life on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Smart for Life Company Profile

Smart for Life, Inc. acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements; dietary supplements; nutritional supplements for athletes and active lifestyle consumers comprising powders, tablets, and soft gels; and various nutritional supplements. It sells its products through online market platforms. The company was formerly known as Bonne Santé Group, Inc. and changed its name to Smart for Life, Inc. in August 2021. Smart for Life, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Miami, Florida.

