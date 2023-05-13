Analysts Set Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Price Target at C$58.69

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$57.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Enbridge to a “sell” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, CSFB raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Enbridge stock opened at C$52.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$52.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$53.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$105.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$48.88 and a 52 week high of C$59.69.

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C($0.11). Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.9848824 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.8875 dividend. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 277.34%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

