Analysts Set Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Target Price at $26.00

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Insider Activity at Altimmune

In related news, Director David Drutz bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $38,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,896.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew Scott Harris bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,572.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Drutz bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $38,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,896.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimmune

Altimmune Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,394,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 40,022 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 339,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 234,091 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 136,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALT opened at $5.09 on Monday. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $23.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $250.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of -0.08.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.09. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,618.74% and a negative return on equity of 44.02%. The business had revenue of ($0.11) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altimmune

(Get Rating)

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH.

Featured Stories

